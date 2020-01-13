Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.21. 1,025,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,206. Chegg has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 457.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,404,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,822 shares of company stock worth $27,753,273 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chegg by 147.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

