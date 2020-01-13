Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 287.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

CLDT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. 166,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $823.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

