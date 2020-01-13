Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,488 shares of company stock valued at $329,671. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, First Analysis decreased their price target on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.23. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

