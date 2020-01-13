Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $763.87 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $763.87 million and $88.52 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Mercatox, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, COSS, Mercatox, IDEX, Coinbase, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

