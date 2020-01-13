CenturyLink Investment Management Co Trims Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in The Western Union by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in The Western Union by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In related news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 7,247,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,144. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.