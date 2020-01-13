CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,319. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

