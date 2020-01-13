CenturyLink Investment Management Co Takes $1.26 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,957 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,720 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,100 shares of company stock worth $7,255,486 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Shares of EA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.82. 1,706,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

