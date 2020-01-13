CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,514 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,237. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

