CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.74. 623,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

