CenturyLink Investment Management Co Purchases 9,730 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 33,056,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

