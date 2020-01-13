CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,944. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.