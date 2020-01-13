CenturyLink Investment Management Co Invests $1.13 Million in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 82,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 8,397,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

