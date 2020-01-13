CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $2.06 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after buying an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,399. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.46. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

