CenturyLink Investment Management Co Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 614.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,593,000 after buying an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in AutoZone by 76.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,128.37. 219,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $803.28 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.