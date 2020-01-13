CenturyLink Investment Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,659. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

