Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.29-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-75.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.18 billion.Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.64 to $4.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,523. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

