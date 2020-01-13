Caspian Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $170,404.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

