Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.84) on Thursday. Capital Drilling has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

In other Capital Drilling news, insider David Abery purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.80 ($65,771.90).

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

