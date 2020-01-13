California Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.73 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 9.8% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

