California Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

California Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,134,000 after buying an additional 396,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.