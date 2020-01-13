Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 299,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.51. 1,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 52-week low of $146.66 and a 52-week high of $264.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $225.45.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at about $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

