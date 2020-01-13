BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 958,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

