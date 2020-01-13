BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,637,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMBF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.67. 125,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,559. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

