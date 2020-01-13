Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 661,750 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 550% from the average session volume of 101,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

