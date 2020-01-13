BT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.74. 9,612,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,814. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

