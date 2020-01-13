BT Wealth Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.69. 5,592,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,851. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.53. The firm has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

