Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.81.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.96. 9,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,774. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,271 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brunswick by 782.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

