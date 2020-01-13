Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Short Interest Update

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE:BF.A traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.78. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

BF.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

