Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Stake Increased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. 34,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,749. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

