Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Price Target at GBX 642.50

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.36 ($8.37).

Several research firms have weighed in on KAZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON KAZ opened at GBX 555.60 ($7.31) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.