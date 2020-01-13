Brokerages Set electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Target Price at $7.33

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ECOR opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. electroCore has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in electroCore by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 75.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

