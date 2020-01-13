Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) PT at €263.62

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €263.62 ($306.53).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ASML Company Profile

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.