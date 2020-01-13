Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

ENBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,149. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 181,882 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

