Brokerages Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,650. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $144.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $22,129,657 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after buying an additional 1,700,702 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,423,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 613.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 365,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after buying an additional 313,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

