Brokerages Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to report $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NYSE AVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 577,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,745. Avnet has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

