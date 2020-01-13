Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 1,507,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $11,982,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

