Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million.

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $525.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.