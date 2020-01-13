Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.70

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.68, with a volume of 2118734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

