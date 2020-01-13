BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 75,152 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. 427,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,612. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

