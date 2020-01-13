Bounty0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,182.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $252,952.00 and $19,182.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.01990432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00124773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

