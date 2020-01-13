BOScoin (BOS) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057407 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,200,965,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,088,705 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.