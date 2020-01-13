Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0007 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a market cap of $15,777.00 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,172.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01780962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.03259130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00622544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00721779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00066996 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00429548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,467 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.