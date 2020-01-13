BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $580.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $565.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $526.28.

NYSE BLK traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.99. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $389.67 and a twelve month high of $515.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 41.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

