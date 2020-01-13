BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Accenture stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.85. 500,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

