BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 12.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $127.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

