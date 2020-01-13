BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 322 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.7344 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

