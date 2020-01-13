BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.42.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 88,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

