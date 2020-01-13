Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $155,466.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $155,466.00 and $37.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,269,958 coins and its circulating supply is 8,269,954 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.