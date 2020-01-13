BitGuild PLAT Trading 272.6% Higher This Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 272.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $59,341.00 and $1,942.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.02016078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00124069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

