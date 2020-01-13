BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $508,063.00 and $3,666.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exmo and Exrates. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00434916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00082074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00120921 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,093,960,216 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

